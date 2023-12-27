Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DHR opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.