iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
