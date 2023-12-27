Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $24.19 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,651,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. 1,801,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

