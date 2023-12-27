Level Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 174,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

