Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,829 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $78.24. 521,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,935. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

