Level Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 89,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

