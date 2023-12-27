Level Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after buying an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,261,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 904,846 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 187,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,397. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

