Level Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.96% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 603,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 252,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,911,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 40,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $353.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

