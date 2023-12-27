Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,970. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

