Financial Strategies Group Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 536,942 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

