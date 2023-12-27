CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KMX traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 879,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,776. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMX

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.