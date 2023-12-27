Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. 5,114,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,133. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

