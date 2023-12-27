Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after buying an additional 76,031 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,939 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 129,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,984. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

