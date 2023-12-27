Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.25. 417,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

