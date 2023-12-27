Welch Group LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 16,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $100.22. 227,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

