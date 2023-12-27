Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 227.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 415.5% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 156,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 133,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,073. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

