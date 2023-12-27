Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,741,350. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

