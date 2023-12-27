Harvey Investment Co. LLC Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.20. 40,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

