Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys 14,826 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %

DAR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.