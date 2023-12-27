Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $6.06 Million Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis comprises about 3.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,804,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,656 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 200,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,593. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

