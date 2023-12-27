Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 413,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,526. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

