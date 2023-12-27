Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:WMT opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
