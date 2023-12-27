Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905,588 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

