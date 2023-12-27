Clarity Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 256,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

