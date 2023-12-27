Safe (SAFE) One Day Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $45.87 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00146258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026881 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.33582813 USD and is up 18.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

