Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $13.27 billion and $488.41 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00174866 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009226 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 142,408,136,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.