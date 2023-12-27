Lam Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,608,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,304. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

