White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,238 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 163,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. 2,219,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

