Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 1,511,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,753,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

