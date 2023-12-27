The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is UMB Bank n.a.’s 9th Largest Position

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $110,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.93. 564,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

