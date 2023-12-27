Clarity Financial LLC Sells 3,448 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,612,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,802. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.