Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

TSCO stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.95. 233,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.33. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

