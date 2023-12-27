Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Raised by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $271.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,923. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.24 and a 52-week high of $272.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.