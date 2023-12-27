Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,385.79.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $30.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,535.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,123.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,019.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,955.35 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.