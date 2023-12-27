Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $190,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MGK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.97. 88,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $261.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.21.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.