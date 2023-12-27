Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,014 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.93. 392,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,666. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

