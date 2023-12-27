Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. 30,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,666. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

