Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 899,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,006,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

