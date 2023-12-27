28,620 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 157,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

