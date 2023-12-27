Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 5.1%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 594,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,823,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

BKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 397,286 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

