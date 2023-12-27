Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $760.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,262. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $672.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.80. The company has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

