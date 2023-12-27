Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

