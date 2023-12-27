Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

