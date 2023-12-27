DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Up 4%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 2,296,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,554,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Get DISH Network alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DISH Network

DISH Network Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 288.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after buying an additional 8,397,458 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,409 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DISH Network by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,976 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $20,311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $20,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.