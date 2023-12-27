MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $628.00 and last traded at $627.45. 567,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 798,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $603.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.30. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,588.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.