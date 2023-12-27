Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $651,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 141,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,447. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

