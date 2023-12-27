Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CMI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.17. 98,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.52. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

