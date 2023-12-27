Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 5,307 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

