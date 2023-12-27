White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,692. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

