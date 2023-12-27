White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,481 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after acquiring an additional 416,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,434,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.09. 221,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,495. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.